As Louisiana's office of juvenile justice struggles to maintain order at its overwhelmed secure care facilities, an advocacy group says the department has moved two children in their custody to Alabama — an action the organization criticized as an "admittance of gross failure" by the state.
The Louisiana Center for Children's Rights released a statement Wednesday saying that either on, or at some point before June 14, OJJ moved at least two children in their care into the custody of Southeast Alabama Youth Services, Inc. LCCR represents those children, the statement said.
"This unprecedented action by OJJ was done without notification to the children’s families or lawyers," executive director Aaron Clark-Rizzio said. "The children’s lawyers and families have not heard from them since the move."
An OJJ spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
"OJJ has given up on its responsibility to care for and rehabilitate the children in its care," Clark-Rizzio said. "There is no reason to place children hundreds of miles away from their families, other than OJJ is simply unwilling or incapable of doing their taxpayer-funded job. This decision was not made with children or their rehabilitation in mind."
Escalating chaos
The news comes amid ongoing turmoil at OJJ's secure care facilities that reached a tipping point last week at the Bridge City Center for Youth when 20 juveniles took over parts of the building, ending in Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies and SWAT members restoring order.
In response, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered guards from Louisiana's adult prisons and state police troopers to aid staff in controlling the chaos at Bridge City and a Monroe facility. Those officers have been allowed to carry tasers and pepper spray and employ use-of-force techniques often reserved for adults, internal documents show.
Clark-Rizzio, other youth advocates and juvenile justice experts have criticized this move, calling it "highly unusual" and likely to further escalate the violence.
In the meantime, some officials have called for Bridge City's closure, while others are weighing reopening the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker as a short-term solution. Jetson closed in 2014 when the state deemed it offered inadequate care to the youth incarcerated there.
Clark-Rizzio said that Louisiana judges sentenced the children now in Alabama's care with the understanding they "would be educated, rehabilitated, and cared for in Louisiana, with the guidance of Louisiana’s Children’s Code."
Moving children across state lines removes families from the rehabilitative process, he said. Those children will have more difficulty accessing the services they need and returning safely to their communities after completing their sentences.
"OJJ’s choice to send kids across state lines calls into question their ability to take custody of children who have been removed from their families and communities," he said.
Clark-Rizzio also said that Alabama’s juvenile justice system has been sued various times in the last two decades due to allegations of abuse and mistreatment.
He noted Edwards has committed additional resources to the office to address the problem and so the office should "have an immediate plan" to return the children to their custody.
A potential shift in care
As state officials consider solutions to rein in the chaos at their secure care facilities, lawmakers have pushed this year to reconsider what has been a long-standing model in the juvenile justice system.
A therapeutic method of treating delinquent teens was adopted by OJJ in the 2000s called the Louisiana Model for Secure Care — an offshoot of the nationally recognized Missouri Model that favors therapy and family involvement over running a juvenile facility like an adult prison and punishing its juvenile offenders.
The Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie was designed around this concept, and the Jetson facility was shuttered, in part, because the site's layout discouraged the model.
But a bill sponsored by Sen. Heather Cloud, a Turkey Creek Republican, moves OJJ away from that method to a tiered approach. The legislation would separate high-risk and low-risk juveniles after an evaluation of their needs and crimes.
Those in the high-risk category will be housed in a facility "that is tailored to their needs," she said. The low-risk juveniles would be "given a more theraputic approach."
"The Office of Juvenile Justice will not improve until we make foundational changes to the system," Cloud said in a statement. "This will help improve safety in the facilities and help recruit new staff who are concerned for their safety."
The bill awaits the governor's signature.