A man was found dead in a car after it had been shot at and crashed off Burbank Drive Monday night, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies found 21-year-old Aaron Joshua dead in the drivers seat of a car that had crashed in a wooded area in the 6400 block of Burbank Drive (map) around 10:55 p.m. The car had been struck by gunfire.
It is unclear if the crash occurred before or after it had been shot at.
An uninjured woman was in the passenger seat.
The incident remains under investigation.