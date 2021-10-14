A Livingston Parish man has been convicted of second degree murder in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, who ran a daycare.
Errol Wayne Hicks was convicted of fatally shooting Carol Hutchinson in 2019.
Hutchinson, who ran Little People's Playstation in Livingston, was described by family, friends and coworkers as "a superhero" — vibrant, selfless and loving.
Sheriff's Office records show two prior domestic disturbance calls to Hicks’ address — one in 2016 and another in 2014 — but Hutchinson was not involved in either incident and there were no arrests, according to authorities. There was no restraining order on record between the two.
