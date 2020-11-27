A child was pronounced dead and two others remain hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire late Thursday in the Scotlandville area.
Fire officials said an adult is also hospitalized in stable condition.
The fire was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at 6665 Nottingham Street, which is just north of Airline Highway, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Justin Hill.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined and under investigation, Hill said. Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the front roof of the house.
There were a burned adult and two unresponsive children in the front yard, and the adult told firefighters another child was still inside despite prior efforts to get the child out, Hill said. Firefighters weren't able to locate that third child until after the fire had been extinguished.