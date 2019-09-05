Two people died Thursday evening in a boating incident on the Amite River in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials said.
The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. on the upper Amite River, about three or four miles north of the Carew Harris boat launch, said Adam Einck, a public information officer with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Two men, whose identities have not yet been released, died in the incident, which involved a single, aluminum flatboat, Einck said.
A surviving female passenger made the 911 call, he said.
The autopsies on the two men will be performed Friday, said Coroner Dr. Beau Clark.