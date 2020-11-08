On Monday evening, Alexis Griffin met her boyfriend in the parking lot of Serenity Apartments on N. Ardenwood Drive.
Joshua Jermaine Matthews, the father of her two children, had been trying to get her to come outside and fight, according to an arrest report. Her four-year-old son tagged along behind her as she walked up to a car where Matthews sat, waiting.
What happened next was caught on surveillance video: Matthews approaches Griffin while she speaks to someone else in the car, she sprays him with mace while beginning to back away and Matthews fires multiple shots after her as she runs toward a wooded area behind the apartment complex.
After his mother's shooting, Griffin's son ran to his father, holding his arms open. Matthews can be seen in the footage picking him up.
Griffin died from her injuries. She was 26 years old.
A friend, concerned about Griffin's safety after a phone call with her disconnected prior to the shooting, found Griffin's one-week-old infant still in the apartment when she rushed to the complex later that day, according to booking documents.
Police say there was a pattern of domestic violence between the couple, making Griffin one of the many women killed in 2020 by an intimate partner. Domestic violence homicides have risen rapidly in the parish during the pandemic.
Early in the coronavirus outbreak, experts warned that stress and anxiety could heighten abuse in relationships, placing victims further at risk as outlets for abusers to cool down and avenues for escape became more limited — predictions that officials say came to pass months into the pandemic.
Both domestic violence homicides and incidents have increased this year. Police have urged people to keep an eye on loved ones who may be in abusive relationships, talk to them and try and connect them to law enforcement, shelters or legal resources.
Matthews was arrested Wednesday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. His bond was set at $1,005,000.
Criminal and civil court records show a pattern of Matthews abusing women and children.
Matthews was arrested for a domestic violence incident in 2014 with a different woman, according to booking documents. In that case, he struck his ex-girlfriend of eight years in the face while driving with her 2-year-old in the backseat. The couple had recently broken up and he didn't want to let her out of the car when she asked.
The woman tried to grab the steering wheel to pull the car to the side of the road, and Matthews hit her. Afterward, the woman hit him back until he pulled over the car and let her out with her child, according to booking documents.
Although deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office observed the woman had a swollen upper lip from the alleged attack, she "would not...allow photographs of her injuries, and testified she would not testify against [Matthews]."
This is not unusual, according to officials who work with domestic violence victims regularly. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said that most domestic violence cases his office reviews receive dismissal requests because victims are either coerced into dropping charges or are terrified of retaliation.
Matthews was never formally charged after the domestic abuse battery child endangerment arrest.
However, several weeks after his arrest warrant was issued in that case, records show a woman filed for a temporary restraining order against him in family court. It is unclear if this is the same woman involved in the incident that prompted his arrest.
The woman was granted the protective order for a period of 18 months, filings show. In her petition, she checked boxes claiming Matthews slapped, punched, choked, shoved, kicked, stalked and threatened to kill her. A note in a fill-in-the-blank section says Matthews broke the woman’s jaw in 2012 while she was seven months pregnant.
In the narrative portion of the petition, she wrote that, in addition to calling her names and keeping her child from her, Matthews said he "should put a bullet in [her] head and send [her] where [her] mom is.”
Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact The Butterfly Society at (225) 347-7725, Iris Domestic Violence Center at (225) 389-3001, the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-411-1333, and The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.