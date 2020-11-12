After a young man was shot to death inside his Burbank Drive apartment complex near LSU last weekend, his roommate engaged in a shootout with the alleged attacker who was wounded but later arrested, according to police.

Dylan Clouatre was shot and killed inside an apartment at the Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex near LSU around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. The complex is located at 4194 Burbank Drive near its intersection with West Parker Boulevard. The area is filled with off-campus housing options, restaurants and other businesses that cater to LSU students.

Newly released booking documents show that Daniel Ellis, 25, knocked on Clouatre's door Sunday morning, and Clouatre let him inside. Ellis lived in the same apartment complex as Clouatre, according to the police report.

At some point, the two began to fight in the kitchen when Clouatre's roommates heard several gunshots. Clouatre, who was shot multiple times, died at the scene.

One roommate, who was sleeping on the sofa, awoke at the sound to see Ellis in the kitchen, documents say. A second roommate in a back bedroom also woke when he heard the gunshots and armed himself. When he arrived in the living area, he saw Ellis standing over the roommate who had been sleeping on the sofa.

The roommate fired at Ellis, striking him in the chest, documents say. He told police he shot Ellis to protect his roommate and a four-year-old child also present in the apartment.

After he was shot, Ellis ran from the apartment, trailing blood behind him. He later arrived at the hospital seeking medical assistance for his injuries, according to booking documents.

Detectives found multiple .45 caliber cartridge casings in the apartment and bloody footprints outside of the door.

Ellis was arrested Wednesday night and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree murder.