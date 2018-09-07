A man died in a hospital after he was shot Thursday evening not far from Glen Oaks Middle School, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Anthony Benton, 49, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in the driver's seat of a car around 5:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Kissel Street, McKneely said. The incident marked the third person to be injured by gunfire on Thursday afternoon.
The car, which appeared to be a white Chevrolet Impala, was parked diagonally in the intersection of Kissel and Peerless streets. Officers focused their investigation on the vehicle and a nearby bicycle laying on the ground. It was unclear if the bicycle was related to the incident.
Neighbors said they didn't hear gunshots and initially thought someone had crashed their car before realizing the man inside was suffering from gunshot injuries.
Police have not yet said whether investigators believe the shooting happened in the area where Benton was found inside his car, or if it happened somewhere else and Benton drove away from the scene.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.