A man was fatally shot Thursday evening at the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Highway, Baton Rouge police and Emergency Medical Services spokesmen said.
Police and EMS crews responded to the call just after 9 p.m. at the Port Royal Apartments in the 6400 block of Airline Highway, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. and EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said.
One resident said she heard about six shots around 9 p.m. from outside her apartment before seeing a man dead. She joined dozens of her neighbors sitting on car hoods and balconies as investigators set up crime scene tape in their parking lot and around some apartments.
