LIBERTY, Miss. — The vandals left a path of destruction that included two stolen 18-wheelers they crashed into one another on an empty lot and a barn full of hay bales they set ablaze.
They wrecked hunting cabins, too — spray-painting obscenities on doors and leaving household items strewn across floors. The vandals incinerated a vehicle used by loggers to move timber. And they ransacked a trailer full of expensive construction tools, stealing many of them.
All told, damage wrought in this rural stretch of south Mississippi by a band from Louisiana that crisscrossed state lines for months amounted to about $1 million, according to interviews with Amite County investigators and court documents from the case.
The culprits, authorities say, are a group of men and women who live along the rural foot of Louisiana’s boot, an area stretching just east of Baton Rouge to the state line. For about six months beginning in summer of 2020, they allegedly drove over at night to drink alcohol and wreck property in Mississippi in an apparent display of frivolous destruction — infuriating residents and law enforcement.
In a statement shared in court, a landlord who owns property where the logging equipment burned lamented that the group’s antics brought weeks of stress to residents of the typically serene countryside.
“These guys terrorized our quiet community for months; everyone was wondering who was next,” landowner Darrys Anderson wrote. “I was scared to leave, thinking they would burn my home, barn or (more) equipment.”
Amite County Sheriff’s investigators said the group’s “ringleader” was Taylor Bordelon — grandson of Robert Sanders, an assistant chief at the police station in Jackson, a small town in East Feliciana Parish.
When Bordelon was booked on 18 counts of malicious mischief, burglary and other charges, court records show Sanders bailed him out on a $170,000 bond. The two live together in a remote swath of St. Helena Parish near the Louisiana-Mississippi line, investigator Danny Meaux said.
Reached at the Jackson police headquarters, Sanders declined to comment on Bordelon's case.
His department has recently found itself in hot water over an unrelated incident: A trial looms for a former Jackson officer, Travis Clay Depew, on battery and malfeasance charges stemming from an incident where Depew, while on duty, was caught on surveillance video calling a teenager the N-word and placing him in a headlock.
The ex-officer, his department and its chief now face a federal lawsuit that says the department overlooked a history of misconduct by Depew leading to the incident.
Lance Mixon — named in court filings as Bordelon’s defense lawyer, of Carmody Law Office in Flowood, Mississippi — did not return phone and email messages seeking comment.
Mississippi authorities arrested several other Louisiana residents for allegedly destroying property with Bordelon. Namely, Anthony White, of Roseland; Gabriella Morris, of Amite; Archie Coleman III, of Livingston; and Alexa Pitre, of Amite. White was booked on eight counts of malicious mischief and four for burglary. Morris, Coleman and Pitre faced a count each of malicious mischief.
According to court documents, the list of property allegedly destroyed by the band also includes an Amite County government tractor, equipment belonging to an oil company on the drilling site, a track-hoe driven into a pond, and televisions, windows and dishes the group smashed after breaking into a hunting camp.
Aside from Coleman, all defendants still have pending cases in Amite County, circuit clerk Celeste McIntyre said. According to Meaux, two other suspects in the case remain at large: Robert Brashear, of Ethel, and Tyler McNabb, of St. Helena Parish.
Authorities say it’s unlikely every member of the band was present for each act of destruction. But most of the havoc, Meaux said, involved Bordelon, which explains the slew of criminal counts against him.
After months in which the damage would pop up in clusters across the region abutting the state line, sheriff’s investigators eventually connected Bordelon’s crew to the crimes after a security camera captured his truck leaving the property where the group set logging equipment afire.
Bordelon was arrested in November, 2020, records show.
He’s set to go to trial in April.