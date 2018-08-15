The St. George Fire Department handled nine weather-related calls within an hour and a half on Wednesday evening as storms and lightning strikes moved across the area.
Department spokesman Eldon R. Ledoux said they experienced "a significant increase in emergency calls" between 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., including five investigations into possible lightning strikes. Of the 11 calls they handled within that time period, nine were related to the storm.
A high school student reported a fire at a vacant business on Highlandia Drive that investigators determined was caused by a lightning strike. The building sustained fire damage to the roof and second story in the fire.
Firefighters found a light haze in the attic of one home at 10704 Cal Road after it was struck by lightning, but they ultimately located no further hazards.
Crews also responded to two calls about lightning striking two separate trees, which were both very close to buildings.