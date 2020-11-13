One person was killed in a Thursday night shooting on North 40th Street, Baton Rouge Police said.
The shooting took place in the 1000 block of North 40th Street around 8:19 p.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Officers found Desmond Perryman, 28, lying in a yard and suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, McKneely said.
The motive and suspect have not been identified.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).