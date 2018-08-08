A Baton Rouge man was arrested in New Orleans this week and accused of fatally shooting a man in March on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Arthur Alexander, 33, shot and killed 25-year-old Eddie Samuels on March 5 at the Summer Grove Condos on Florida Boulevard, McKneely said. Police said they two men knew another, but they are still investigating the motive for the shooting.
Alexander, of 2197 Park Drive, was arrested on second-degree murder Tuesday on North Galvez Street in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police Task Force, McKneely said.
Samuels was visiting a relative at the condos in the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. when he received a phone call and stepped outside, police said. He was found face down on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.