Three relapsing residents of a substance abuse recovery center are accused of purchasing heroin for a first-time user — also a resident of the Baton Rouge facility — making them responsible for the man's eventual overdose death, police say.
Tyler Castro, 24, was booked into parish prison Friday afternoon facing one count of principal to second-degree murder. Two others are named as co-defendants in Castro's arrest report, but East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the other two suspects have not yet been arrested.
Investigators allege that Castro and the two other men, residents of a "sober living facility" in the 6100 block of Antioch Boulevard, went to Livingston Parish to buy heroin for the deceased, a 23-year-old man, on Nov. 19.
Castro reportedly told detectives that the two co-defendants approached him that morning saying they had relapsed on heroin the night prior, so Castro said he wanted to be involved next time they bought the drug.
He said the deceased found out about their plan to abuse heroin and started asking questions, but said he had never done heroin before. Castro and the co-defendants left the facility that night to purchase the drug in Livingston Parish, and they brought it back to the Antioch Boulevard address, according to the report.
Castro told police he ingested some of the heroin on the drive back, then the three men and the victim ingested more heroin upon their return.
Castro said he went to bed but was awoken at about 2 a.m. with one of the co-defendants saying the victim was dead and the third co-defendant was overdosing.
The men contacted management at the facility who tried to deploy Naloxone spray on both overdosing men, but they were only able to revive one of them.