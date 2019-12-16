A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday after the vehicle he was in ran off Interstate 110 and struck an embankment, State Police said.
Kewin Walker Jr., was a passenger in a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on the I-110 exit ramp toward Airline Highway shortly after 7 a.m., when, for unknown reasons, the Tahoe veered off the road and struck the embankment of a ditch.
Walker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene, State Police said.
The 43-year-old driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.