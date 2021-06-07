A Pierre Part man has been arrested and accused of child rape after Assumption Parish deputies found evidence he lured the victim to his home with promises of candy.
Richard Paul Allemond Jr., 32, was booked into jail on counts of first-degree rape, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile. He remains incarcerated on $500,000 bond, officials said in a news release Monday.
Deputies started their investigation Friday after receiving a complaint about an alleged kidnapping, officials said.
"Detectives were assigned the case and learned that the child had been lured by the suspect, Richard Paul Allemond, Jr., to his residence with a promise of providing candy to the victim," officials wrote in the release. "Once the child arrived at the suspect's residence, he allegedly committed multiple sex crimes upon the victim."
The kidnapping aspect of the case remains under investigation. In the meantime, deputies booked Allemond on the sex crimes.
Officials said detectives interviewed a number of witnesses and executed search warrants "at addresses within the community," but declined to provide any information about the findings.
No additional details were immediately available.