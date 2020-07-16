Two pedestrians were killed in a crash Thursday morning in Bogalusa, state police report.
The incident took place around 5 a.m. on La. 1075 in Washington Parish, according to spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz. Liltricia Lewis, 27, of Bogalusa, and Larshuandra Holmes, 37, of Tylertown, Mississippi, were walking southbound on the highway.
Beverly Blackwell, 64, also of Bogalusa, was traveling on the same road in a 2019 Nissan Rouge when she struck Lewis and Holmes, Scrantz said. The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. Blackwell was restrained and was not injured in the crash.
Scrantz said toxicology samples were obtained from Lewis and Holmes for analysis. Blackwell was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
He said the crash remains under investigation.