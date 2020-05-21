A bicyclist was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Livingston Parish, State Police reported.
The incident took place around 2 p.m. on US 190 west of LA 63, State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
Scrantz said 59-year-old Garry Courtney, of Walker, was riding his bicycle on the west shoulder of US 190 while a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado traveled behind him. For unknown reasons, Courtney made an abrupt left turn into the path of the Chevrolet, which then struck Courtney.
Courtney was seriously injured and taken to a hospital where he died.
The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and uninjured. Scrantz said impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both Courtney and the driver for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.