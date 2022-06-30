A customer shot and injured an employee at the Freddy's Frozen Custard off Millerville Road Wednesday night following a fight, Baton Rouge police said.
Authorities responded around 9:45 p.m. to a shooting at the restaurant, located at 13636 Millerville Greens Blvd.
According to investigators, an argument between an employee and a customer started after the customer’s food was accidentally given away. The two then agreed to meet outside, where a physical fight started.
The fight was broken up by another employee, police said. As they returned to the store, the customer fired multiple shots, injuring the first employee.
The injury was non-life threating, authorities said.
The front of the store was also damaged in the shooting.
No additional information about the shooting was immediately available, including potential suspects.