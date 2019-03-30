Firetrucks and emergency vehicles passed in the shadow of an enormous American flag suspended between two cranes outside the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office on Saturday as bagpipes sounded plaintively in the distance.

More than 100 family, friends and firefighters gathered in the sprawling green space beside the office listened as officials recognized the three Louisiana firefighters who died in the line of duty over the past year.

The Louisiana Chapter of the Walk of Honor Foundation hosted the memorial to honor Whitney Barbier from Berwick Volunteer Fire Department, Deputy Chief Russell Achord from West Feliciana Fire District #1 and Allen T. Headley from Plaquemines Parish Fire Department, all fallen firefighters who passed on in 2018.

West Feliciana firefighter hit, killed on duty had 'accomplished career' in public safety, chief says The deputy chief of the West Feliciana Fire Protection District was killed Wednesday morning north of St. Francisville while responding to a c…

“Our reason for being here today is to honor fallen heroes,” Chief Bruce Cutrer of the Tangipahoa Parish Fire District 1 said. “They were true public servants.”

The annual event commemorated the firefighters’ sacrifice by adding their names to the Wall of Honor. Their names are now included along with 119 other Louisiana firefighters who died while actively serving the public, dating as far back as 1859.

Families listened as their loved ones were praised for their strength, courage and sense of duty. Cutrer emphasized that these men should be honored every day for their incomparable act of service, not just once a year.

The ceremony included a somber procession where comrades draped the honorees’ turnout gear across wooden frames in the memorial space. Then, organizers released dozens of butterflies from the memorial grounds to represent hope and rebirth.

During the event, President V.J. Bella of the Walk of Honor Foundation unveiled a Fire Chaplain Plaque and a new building beside the Wall of Honor showcasing the history of Louisiana firefighters.

This marks the fourteenth year the foundation has hosted this ceremony, and each year it grows. Bella shared that he always wanted to have a memorial like this when he was fire marshal, beyond the previous tradition of standing beside a flagpole in reverence.

“I wanted something that meant something to all the firefighters — or to anybody in the fire service,” he said. “Not only the people that lose their life saving somebody.”

+20 Photos: Fallen Firefighter Memorial Friends, family and loved ones gather as the Louisiana Chapter of the Walk of Honor Foundation holds the 2019 Fallen Firefighter Memorial Serv…

The event closed with a rifle salute, a playing of “Taps” and the retiring of the colors.

A statue of a kneeling firefighter rests in the memorial space, head bowed. Bella said he had the statue placed there for visitors to reflect and meditate.

“When I walk into the memorial,” he said, “It’s like walking on sacred ground.”