A man was killed in a shooting Thursday night off of Plank Road, Baton Rouge police said.
Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Brady Road. When they arrived, they found Michael Anderson, 57, with gunshot wounds, police said.
Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said he was a few blocks away from his home on Iroquois Street.
No further information about the shooting, including a motive or possible suspects, was immediately available.
The department asked that anyone with information on this shooting contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.