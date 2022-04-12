A 14-year-old stole a car, took off on a high-speed chase and eventually drove the vehicle into a bayou, law enforcement officials said.
Officials said the teen reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour as he drove from West Baton Rouge along La. 77 into Iberville Parish Tuesday afternoon.
The car left the roadway and crashed into Bayou Grosse Tete shortly after crossing the West Baton Rouge-Iberville line, said Major Zach Simmers of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were still working the crash scene in the early evening as rain pounded the Baton Rouge region, Simmers said. Iberville deputies responded to the scene, too, said Capt. Monty Migliacio of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Simmers said the teen emerged safely from the crash and would face speeding charges — he allegedly drove 108 mph in a 70-mph zone — plus allegations of aggravated flight and possession of stolen things.