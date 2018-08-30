A civil service board will vote Thursday afternoon on whether to overturn the termination of a Baker police officer who was fired last year after responding to a shots fired call that started at a school and ended in the backyard of Ben Gautreaux, son of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn fired Sgt. Adam Procell on the grounds that he failed to properly investigate the incident. Procell appealed his termination and the Baker Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board held a hearing in June to consider Procell's appeal.

Board secretary Linda Denham said the voting meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Baker City Hall when board members will announce their decision — determining whether Procell will get his job back.

Procell was also arrested — by his former colleagues on the Baker Police Department — and booked into jail on single counts of malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice, accused of essentially giving Ben Gautreaux a pass after the sheriff's son admitted to shooting at a snake in his yard, which violated a Baker ordinance that forbids firearm discharges within city limits.

But East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III declined to press charges against Procell after determining the officer had acted within the law and done everything you "would want someone to do in that situation."

Procell then sued Dunn and his department earlier this year, alleging his arrest was made "recklessly, maliciously and without foundation in law." Procell claimed that Dunn sought criminal charges against him as retaliation for supporting the department's previous administration and former chief.

The officer had recently applied for a job with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office when he knocked on Ben Gautreaux's door and was told the sheriff's son had been shooting at a snake in his yard around the same time the windows of a nearby Walmart had been shot out. Investigators never found evidence the two shootings were connected, according to prosecutors.

Dunn knew Procell was in the final stages of the hiring process and sought to "sabotage (his) prospects and opportunities," according to Procell's lawsuit. His attorney Chris Alexander described the former officer as an exceptional cop and public servant and who should never have been arrested and fired.

"Nobody who rips a man's career apart so flippantly should be the leader of any organization," Alexander said. "It's that simple."

Procell's arrest warrant states that he repeatedly told Ben Gautreaux he wouldn't do anything about the shooting and that the city ordinance forbidding such discharges is "BS." The warrant references body camera footage from the encounter.

But Procell has since challenged the claim that the footage shows he acted improperly. He and another former Baker officer told WAFB-TV that Procell was actually referring to Ben Gautreaux's cluttered backyard — not his ordinance violation — when he told the man "I'm not going to say nothing."

Procell had originally responded to an alarm at Aspire Academy Charter School on the morning of April 27, 2017. He then heard gunshots while leaving the building and began canvassing a wooded area across the street, behind the Walmart on Plank Road. A police report at the time said a window at the store had been shot.

During the investigation, Procell and another officer began knocking on doors in a nearby residential neighborhood, which led them to Ben Gautreaux's house, prosecutors said. The officers left after a few minutes of questioning the homeowner. But Procell called Dunn as he was leaving and was told to return to the house, seize weapons and bring Ben Gautreaux to the station for further questioning — all of which the officer did. Procell then asked his partner to take over the investigation after finding out that the sheriff's son was involved.

Baker police later issued Ben Gautreaux a misdemeanor summons for violating the city ordinance.

Prosecutors said body camera footage shows that the man told Procell he had lived there his whole life and had no idea firing a gun was illegal. Guillory compared Procell's actions to issuing a warning instead of a speeding ticket.

"From everything that we've seen … it wasn't that the investigation was covered up or that evidence was concealed or destroyed — it was collected and the investigation was actually conducted," said Assistant District Attorney Jermaine Guillory. "(Procell) was in essence the initial responding officer. … The protocol is for him to notify his superiors, which he did."

Dunn has adamantly refuted claims he encouraged an unnecessary arrest. He has denied the possibility that tensions between officers could have affected the investigation into Procell's actions and has maintained his position that the officer violated department policy, which resulted in his termination.

Procell has been unemployed since the incident and his attorney has said he "can't work in law enforcement until this is over and his name is cleared."