The man who allegedly shot two BRPD officers at a house in Baton Rouge's Howell Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon was wanted in a domestic violence homicide that had occurred hours earlier, according to a source close to the investigation.

Police haven't released any information about that earlier fatal shooting. The officers who were shot have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The suspected shooter barricaded himself inside the house on Conrad Drive where the officers were shot, according to police. Officers negotiated with him in an attempt to get him to surrender peacefully.

What sounded like gunfire erupted from that general area around 4 p.m. but police haven't said what happened or who's shooting. Sounds of apparent gunshots continued for at least a half-hour afterward.

The scene is located in the 3100 block of Conrad Drive, which is off North Foster Drive near its intersection with Winbourne Avenue. Howell Park is just to the north.

2 Baton Rouge Police officers shot, rushed to hospital; colleagues gather for vigil Two Baton Rouge police officers were shot Sunday at a house in the city's Howell Park neighborhood and taken to the hospital.

Police had been looking for the suspect after responding to a shooting earlier Sunday that left another man dead in a domestic violence incident, the source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release information about the ongoing investigation.

Sunday's only reported fatal shooting in Baton Rouge occurred around 9:20 a.m. on North Pamela Drive, a residential street off North Sherwood Forest Drive and about 5½ miles from where the officers were shot. The victim in that morning shooting was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

The officers are being treated at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Dozens of their colleagues had gathered at the hospital Sunday afternoon waiting for updates.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to provide a statement to media from the scene.

The perimeter around the Conrad Drive scene was chaotic on Sunday afternoon. Police blocked streets up and down Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive.

Neighbors and onlookers crowded street corners and police tape, some donning masks, other holding up their phones to record the swarm of law enforcement vehicles. Children and parents sat on front steps, some calling out to officers for more information.