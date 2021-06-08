Baton Rouge police said Tuesday that a road-rage incident that started on the interstate and wound up behind a car wash along Perkins Road ended with the harassed driver fatally shooting the person he had enraged.
Jarmal Jackson, 19, is accused of killing Joseph Tatney, 40, around 7 p.m. at the B-Quick store on the 4100 block of Perkins Road. The store is next to a fire and EMS station and is also a popular spot for police to stop and get gas.
According to a police report released by BRPD, the shooting may have been in self-defense — Tatney is believed to have exhibited road rage, not Jackson.
The trouble began on the interstate, where according to police interviews, Tatney tailgated Jackson until he reached Perkins Road. At a red light, the two exchanged words with one another.
Jackson told police that Tatney flashed a handgun at him from within his car before they drove away.
Believing he was in the clear, Jackson said he drove to the Benny's car wash to vacuum his car, and soon after Tatney parked near him and approached. An argument began, and Tatney punched Jackson twice.
Jackson then pulled out his handgun and shot Tatney multiple times, but told police "he became upset and does not recall his actions after being physically attacked."
BRPD advises people to call local authorities and drive to the nearest police station or fire department if they’re involved in a road rage incident. If no public safety outposts are nearby, authorities urge drivers to find a well-lit area with lots of people, such as a business.
Jackson appeared to follow those guidelines, however, and was still pursued by an angry driver itching for a fight.