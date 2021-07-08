A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian early Thursday in East Baton Rouge, according to Louisiana State Police.
The collision happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday where Mickens and Joor roads intersect, LSP says. David Copening, 41, of Baton Rouge, was walking southbound on Joor Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him before fleeing the scene, the agency said.
Copening’s injuries proved fatal. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the spot.
As part of the investigation, officials obtained a toxicology sample from Copening.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the motorist responsible for the fatal collision. LSP urges anyone with information about the crash to call Troop A at (225) 754-8500.