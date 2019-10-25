A two-week long investigation led by narcotics agents with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old drug dealer.
Authorities say Jimmy Dahn is facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute.
The sheriff's office says agents conducted an investigation into numerous locations Dahn allegedly used to distribute bulk quantities of marijuana.
On Thursday, a search warrant was executed on Shannon Avenue and Mary Louise Avenue in Baton Rouge, where detectives seized over $23,000 in cash, 10.8 pounds of marijuana, seven THC vape cartridges, and 45 pre-rolled blunts.
K-9 units and local DEA task force members assisted in the search.