When Shaheed Claiborne was booked into jail last January after trying to break into a Baton Rouge detox center, law enforcement officials agreed he was experiencing serious mental illness following the recent death of his mother, local civil rights activist Rev. Betty Claiborne, according to a new lawsuit.

He died from suicide two days later, soon after receiving a cloth jumpsuit, which he used to hang himself inside his cell.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of the man's three children seeks to hold the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and its health care provider responsible for his death.

Shaheed Claiborne, 41, was found dead several hours after a member of the jail medical staff — a program run by the private company CorrectHealth — took him off suicide watch. That was after the nurse who conducted his medical intake screening placed him on mental health observation, which includes issuing the person a paper smock instead of a standard jumpsuit, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Inmate dies from suicide in East Baton Rouge jail two days after his arrest An East Baton Rouge Parish Prison inmate died from suicide Monday, less than two days after being booked into jail and hours after a social wo…

While going through the booking process, Claiborne was talking to himself and asking God for "the strength to remain calm," according to the complaint, which was filed in federal court late Tuesday afternoon. He was placed in a cell by himself, which is standard procedure for inmates on mental health observation.

But the following day, a second CorrectHealth employee met with Claiborne and determined he no longer needed the precautions associated with suicide watch, officials said.

Over the next several hours, Claiborne displayed "bizarre and alarming behavior" that should have raised red flags, according to attorneys representing his children. He was observed speaking to himself in unknown jargon, spitting on the floor, talking about his deceased mother, singing spiritual songs — and repeatedly stating he was going to kill himself, attorneys alleged in the complaint, citing a subsequent law enforcement investigation.

That behavior continued for about 10 hours, but neither East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies nor jail medical staff deemed it necessary to return Claiborne to suicide watch, attorneys said, "despite the obvious indications that Mr. Claiborne was suffering an emotional breakdown and was in acute mental health distress following the tragic death of his beloved mother just days before his arrest."

The complaint claims that CorrectHealth failed to establish adequate staffing levels and training, which resulted in Claiborne receiving inadequate medical care. Attorneys also accused the city-parish government of failing to provide sufficient funding and oversight of the jail, creating dangerous conditions and "a continuous pattern of constitutional deprivations for all prisoners."

Both entities have repeatedly fielded criticism from prisoner rights advocates because the inmate death rate inside Parish Prison remains well above the national average. A consultant hired by the city-parish in 2016 recommended roughly doubling the jail health care budget to $10 million annually, but officials chose instead to contract with CorrectHealth for $5.3 million. The contract has since increased to about $5.65 million.

+9 Protestors criticize East Baton Rouge jail for inmate deaths: '44, no more!' One day after Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, demonstrators held a drive-by protest outside of the East Baton Rouge Parish jail to cal…

The lawsuit points out that Warden Dennis Grimes himself said publicly in 2015 that the facility was "very deplorable as far as mental health is concerned." He and other law enforcement leaders have argued for years that the parish needs to replace its outdated detention center, but both voters and elected officials have taken little action to prioritize building a new one.

Neither CorrectHealth nor the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, responded to requests for comment Tuesday evening.

Another ongoing lawsuit alleges that CorrectHealth employees concluded Jonathan Fano was likely faking mental illness in the weeks before his 2017 suicide.

The plaintiffs in that case solicited an expert opinion from Dr. Homer Venters, who spent several years overseeing the medical program in New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail and later became one of its biggest critics. He toured the Baton Rouge jail in 2019 and called the mental health observation cells "the most dangerous units I have observed in an American jail or prison," pointing to "numerous suicide risks including the open bars, more than one of which had cloth ties affixed to bars at the time of our tour."

CorrectHealth is required to conduct a mortality review each time an inmate dies, according to accreditation standards. Officials said the reviews are meant to examine the circumstances surrounding the death and assess whether additional preventative steps could be taken in the future. But the company has refused to release those investigations to the public, arguing in court records that they fall under attorney-client privilege.

City officials announced last year their decision to solicit new contract proposals for the jail medical program, though the budget itself will likely remain about the same. That process is now underway and could result in CorrectHealth being ousted in the coming months.

Latest inmate death at Baton Rouge jail comes as officials weigh new health care contract News that an inmate of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died last weekend came at a pivotal time for the private company in charge of prison…