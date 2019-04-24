Gunfire struck and killed a 14-year-old boy in Iberville Parish overnight while he was using the bathroom in his family's Plaquemine home, officials said Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. near the corner of Barrow Street and Singleton Street, which is just off La. 1 in Plaquemine.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said someone shot up a trailer and the teenage victim was not the intended target but simply "in the wrong place at the wrong time."
The boy was shot in the neck while using the bathroom and later was pronounced dead at the scene, Stassi said.
The sheriff said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, but investigators believe the shooting resulted from possible prior incidents or arguments.
More details to come.