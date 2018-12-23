Authorities arrested as least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Bret Cain, 30, 807 Avenita de Benito Juarez, Vista, California, first-offense DWI.
- Eddie Cobbing, 47, 1518 Utah Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Horon Padilla Martinez, 21, 1806 Robinhood St., Pasadena, Texas, first-offense DWI, speeding, driver's license not on person.
- Jason Rouse, 46, 10911 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, insurance required.
- Emiliano Rubio, 47, 3258 Murphy Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control.
- Rodney Whittington, 43, 17627 Hooper Road, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Miguel Zamora, 20, 839 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, inspection sticker switched, possessing an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, license plate switched, insurance required, license plate required, driver's license required.