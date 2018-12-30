A Baton Rouge woman who was severely injured in a Christmas morning crash has died of her injuries.
Darla V. Silvio, 47, had been hospitalized since Dec. 25 after the 2009 Dodge Ram pickup she was driving southbound on La. 964 in East Feliciana Parish left the roadway and struck a tree around 4:30 a.m. She died of her injuries Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
State Police investigators don't know what caused Silvio to leave the road, and though she was properly restrained, she sustained serious injuries.
Impairment is unknown, but may have been a factor in the crash, according to LSP. Results of a toxicology test are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.