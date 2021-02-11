Two people were arrested after officials discovered $200,000 worth of illegal drugs in a residential search on Thursday, officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
LSPO narcotics agents, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigators and the U.S. Postal Inspector, executed a search warrant at a home located on Fountain Lane in Denham Springs, according to spokesperson Lori Steele.
Agents found more than 10,000 controlled prescription pills, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, anabolic steroids and drug paraphernalia, said Sheriff Jason Ard.
Paul Booth, 38, and Bethany Bergeron, 40, were arrested and booked into Livingston Livingston Parish Detention Center.
Steele said the investigation remains ongoing.