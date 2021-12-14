A former police chief in Amite City and a current member of the city council have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that they bought votes during a federal election five years ago.
Former chief Jerry Trabona, 73, and city council member Kristian Hart, 49, each face charges that they paid voters to cast ballots for certain candidates during Louisiana's open primary and general elections in 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.
They face up to five years' imprisonment on each of the multiple counts.
The FBI in 2018 rekindled a sweeping investigation into allegations of vote buying in Tangipahoa Parish, interviewing a broad array of local politicos and reviewing election activities and campaign expenditures in the parish about 50 miles east of Baton Rouge.
Tuesday's indictments appeared to stem from that wide-ranging probe.
Considered illegal under both federal and Louisiana law, vote buying often happens under the guise of legitimate voter canvassing — but with campaign workers or other officials not only driving voters to the polls but also paying them for a pledge to pull the lever for a particular candidate.
The reward is often a nominal payment of $5 to $15, but the U.S. Justice Department defines a vote-buying bribe as "anything having monetary value, including cash, liquor, lottery chances and welfare benefits such as food stamps."
The indictments announced Tuesday follow a separate investigation by Attorney General Jeff Landry's office earlier this year into vote-buying in Amite City by a city councilman during a local election. Former councilman Emanuel Zanders, 52, pleaded guilty in July to one misdemeanor election fraud count after striking a deal with the district attorney.
The Justice Department on Tuesday also announced guilty pleas by two more Tangipahoa Parish residents for buying votes in the 2016 election period.
Sidney Smith, 68, of Amite City, and Calvin Batiste, 64, of Independence each face up to five years in prison for conspiring to buy votes.
Staff writer Faimon Roberts and former staff writer Jim Mustian contributed to this report.
This post will be updated.