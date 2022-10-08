Baton Rouge Police officers injured a man during an exchange of gunfire at a Highland Road apartment complex Friday night, the department said.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a person in emotional distress shortly after 9 p.m. When they arrived, McKneely said the man shot at the officers, who returned fire.
The person was injured in the exchange and transported to a hospital, McKneely said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
McKneely said no officers were injured in the incident.