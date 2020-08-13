State police investigated two separate fatal crashes on Thursday spanning two parishes on LA 1.
The first crash took place after 7 a.m. in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to state police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
An initial investigation showed that Brett Sonnier, 58, of Fordoche, was driving north on LA 1 in a 2006 Ford Ranger with a passenger. A 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer was southbound on the same road and, for reasons still under investigation, Sonnier crossed the center line into the opposing lane and struck the tractor trailer head-on.
Although Sonnier was properly restrained at the time of the crash, he sustained serious injuries and later died at a hospital. The passenger was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries, Scrantz said.
The driver of the tractor trailer was also properly restrained and was not injured. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, Scrantz said.
The second crash took place after 1 pm in Iberville Parish.
Sheena Overstreet, 35, of White Castle, was traveling on LA 1 in a 2020 Dodge Challenger while a 2008 GMC Sierra hauling farm equipment was driving in the same direction, Scrantz said.
For unclear reasons, the Dodge struck the rear of the GMC, Scrantz said.
Overstreet was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the GMC was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, Scrantz said.