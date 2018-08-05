A fire at a vacant home in Baton Rouge early Sunday was ruled arson, according to officials.
Baton Rouge firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2100 block of Georgia Street around 1:50 a.m. When firefighters arrived, 80 percent of the home was engulfed in flames, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said in a news release.
The fire was brought under control by 2:20 a.m. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information in the arson is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.