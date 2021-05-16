Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Delfin Carrasco, 32, 2157 Sherwood Meadows, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
- Keon Sibley, 32, 2231 N. Little John Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding and suspended or revoked driver's license.