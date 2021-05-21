Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis announced Friday his agency will release all video evidence showing the encounter with troopers that left Ronald Greene dead from injuries sustained during a brutal beating following a Union Parish traffic stop in 2019.

Officials previously refused to release bodycam footage of the encounter, saying federal investigators told them not to. The incident prompted an ongoing civil rights probe and allegations of a larger pattern of abuse among troopers at the Monroe-based Troop F.

The decision to reverse course on the video release came Friday after the Associated Press published leaked copies of some footage earlier this week. The videos include horrific scenes showing troopers stunning, punching and dragging a handcuffed Greene.

Davis announced the decision at a press conference Friday evening, saying he believes the leaked copies lacked context and he wants the public to see the full story.

The incident was largely kept secret until the Greene family filed a lawsuit last year alleging troopers brutally beat the man and shocked him with stun guns multiple times. State Police initially claimed Greene died in the car crash that concluded the long police chase.

But an autopsy report released Friday by an attorney for the Greene describes gashes across his head and face that were "inconsistent with motor vehicle collision injury."

Greene had a fractured sternum and blunt force injuries across his body and extremities. The report found his blood alcohol level at .10 percent, just over the legal driving limit, and significant levels of cocaine in his blood.

The report, signed by a pair of forensic pathologists, Dr. Jennifer Forsyth and Dr. Frank Peretti, deemed the cause of death of the 49-year-old, 239-pound Greene as "cocaine induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury, and restraint."

The report, however, was silent on the manner of death — an unusual category to be left blank following a complete autopsy examination. Pathologists typically identify one of the following: natural, accident, suicide, homicide or undetermined.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement Friday that he supports the decision to release the videos.

"As I've said before, I found the full video of Mr. Greene's arrest, which I reviewed last year, to be disturbing and difficult to watch," he said. "While the federal and state criminal investigations into this matter are ongoing, Col. Davis continues to work to improve the department so all Louisianans can have confidence in those who swore an oath to protect and serve them."

At the press conference Friday evening, Davis listed a series of changes he has already implemented since being appointed to head the agency late last year, including more stringent reporting requirements for use of force incidents and a ban on chokeholds and use of "impact weapons" to the head, unless in situations where lethal force is warranted.

Davis also said he intends to terminate Dakota DeMoss, a trooper involved in the incident. That decision had not previously been disclosed. Another of the troopers involved, Chris Hollingsworth, died in a single-vehicle crash last year after learning he would be fired for his role. A third, Kory York, received a 50-hour suspension and will return to work, Davis said.

This post will be updated.