After two men were arrested for allegedly arranging to have sex with an undercover FBI agent posing as a juvenile Wednesday evening, investigators with the Louisiana State Police discovered one of the suspects was wearing an ankle monitor stemming from another recent arrest involving child porn accusations.
Jamie Sousa, 26, of Ponchatoula was already facing 30 counts of pornography involving juveniles and was awaiting trial in that case, which is being prosecuted by the state Attorney General's office, State Police said in a news release Thursday morning. He was arrested about a year ago on those counts.
The second person arrested Wednesday is Dexter Schexnayder, 47, of Deridder.
Both Schexnayder and Sousa are accused of arranging via a social media app to meet up with the FBI agent posing as a juvenile, planning to have sex. They were taken into custody after arriving at the meeting location, State Police said.
They were booked into East Baton Rouge jail on the following counts: indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.