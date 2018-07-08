Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Tommie McKnight, 54, 3837 Sarasota Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to use turn signal and improper window tint.
- June Molaison, 59, 425 Avenue G, Marrero, first-offense DWI.
- Krystal Wallace, 36, 589 Opal Bennett Road, Amite, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license expired.