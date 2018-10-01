One woman died and another is hospitalized after they were found in a ditch, trapped inside their overturned car for more than 24 hours, said West Baton Rouge Sheriff's investigator Lt. Ken Albarez.
Brittany Guillory, 20, was found dead inside the overturned vehicle around noon Monday, Albarez said. The driver of the vehicle, also a 20-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital.
The two women left a nightclub early Sunday, and about 4:30 a.m. their vehicle veered off a curve on North Line Road in Port Allen, Albarez said. The vehicle hit multiple trees and ended up flipped in a ditch. He said officials were unable to locate the vehicle on Sunday.
Around noon Monday, friends found the overturned vehicle still holding the two women — more than 24 hours after the car crashed, Albarez said.
After the car landed, the ditch filled with water, further trapping the women, who were upside down and underwater, Albarez said.
The driver of the vehicle told authorities she fought to keep her head above water to survive. Albarez said he does not believe Guillory died in the initial crash, as her friend told authorities they had been talking after they landed in the ditch.
The coroner will determine the cause of Guillory's death, and Albarez said it is possible she drowned.
Albarez said he is unsure if impairment was a factor in the crash. He said a blood sample was taken from the driver, but noted that any intoxicants would likely no longer be present in her system after more than a day.