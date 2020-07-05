Baton Rouge firefighters put out more than a dozen trash and rubbish fires throughout the city on the 4th of July, leading to an investigation Sunday after officials say several were intentionally set.
The fire department said they're investigating 17 fires across the city between 6 p.m. Saturday and a few hours after midnight.
Several of the fires were started in dumpsters at businesses and parks, though it's unclear if every blaze was connected, Baton Rouge Fire Department Spokesman Curt Monte said.
No one was injured and the fires were extinguished before they could spread, he said.
The fire department has asked anyone with information about the fires to contact authorities.