A 13-year-old boy was arrested after officials say he brought a loaded gun to class inside his bookbag, leading the school to go into lockdown Thursday.
According to a press release from East Baton Rouge Public Schools, administrators at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School searched the 7th-grader after receiving a tip about the weapon from another student.
The building went into lockdown while the East Baton Rouge Parish Drug Task Force confiscated the gun. The student was arrested on one count of illegally carrying a weapon on school property and in a firearm-free zone.
School system spokeswoman Paris Flannigan said the administration will adhere to its student handbook policies and pursue "disciplinary action in accordance with the student's violation of school safety."