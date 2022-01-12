A Hammond man died Monday after he was crushed by a garbage compactor, and his body was later found in the back of a garbage truck, officials said.
Hammond Police identified the man as 42-year-old Jermaine Watts. They said he fell asleep in a dumpster to escape frigid temperatures that arrived in the Baton Rouge area overnight Sunday.
While his official cause of death has not been determined and is pending an autopsy, police said Watts appeared to suffer fatal injuries when the dumpster's contents were loaded into a garbage truck equipped with a compactor and the compactor was activated.
His body was found Monday in the mechanical portion of a garbage truck.
Police said that Watts' official cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology reports from the coroner's office.
It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday whether Watts' decision to enter the dumpster was due to homelessness. Still, people on social media said the incident illustrated how Hammond, the biggest city in Tangipahoa Parish, needs to expand housing and other resources for homeless people, particularly when harsh weather arrives.
Homeless people seeking shelter in the rural-suburban area east of Baton Rouge have few options, and even calculating the number of homeless people here can be a challenge: Parishes like Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Washington are excluded from the annual Point in Time count conducted each January that tallies the number of homeless people over the course of one night.
An online search for shelters in the region yields mostly disconnected numbers and websites that are no longer active. The services that are available can be found in some of the more populous parts in the region, such as Woods' transitional home in Hammond.
Other resources spread their services across multiple parishes but are headquartered in urban centers.
