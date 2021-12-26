Baton Rouge police responded to reports of a shooting on St. Gerard Avenue near McClelland Drive a little before noon Sunday, a spokesperson for the agency said.
There was one victim, who is believed to be dead, the spokesperson said. The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner had been contacted as part of the investigation.
Multiple police cars were on the scene. McClelland Drive had been closed, and two houses were cordoned off with crime scene tape.
On Christmas yesterday, one person was killed and another person was wounded in seperate shootings. Overnight, three people were wounded in seperate shootings.
