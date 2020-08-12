A Baton Rouge teenager was arrested in the shooting death of another teen last week.
Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Lazarius Johnson, 18, will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon and carjacking.
The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on La Annie Drive on Aug. 6, a residential street just north of Florida Boulevard and east of North Sherwood Forest Drive.
Police provided few details about the circumstances of the arrest or how detectives linked Johnson to the crime, which left Alonge McClain of Prairieville dead from multiple gunshot wounds. But officials did confirm that Johnson was also injured in the shooting and hospitalized.
He was booked into jail after receiving treatment, police spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
Coppola said detectives believe more than one shooter was involved in the incident, and additional arrests are likely forthcoming.