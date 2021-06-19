A car fire that spread to an apartment building early Saturday was ruled arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded around 2:30 a.m. to a fourplex at 5455 Longfellow Drive, where they found a car “fully engulfed in flames” that “had begun to compromise” the nearby building, according to a news release from BRFD.
Within seven minutes, firefighters brought the blaze under control. None of the eight people in the building at the time were hurt, BRFD said. Neither were any firefighters.
The estimated property damage, according to BRFD: $17,000.
BRFD urges anyone with information about the incident to call fire investigators at (225) 354-1419.