A motorist accused of fatally striking a pedestrian Monday near St. Francisville was arrested the day before on a reckless driving count and released — despite having been booked in March with negligent homicide for allegedly causing a deadly head-on collision while trying to pass another vehicle.

State Police arrested Salvatore Euggino, 60, of Ethel, after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle on La. Highway 10 near St. Francisville around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Euggino was driving west and hit Ricky J. Pourciau, 50, of St. Francisville, who was walking on the shoulder of the road, police said.

Euggino then fled the scene but state troopers later found and arrested him on counts of negligent homicide, felony hit and run and careless operation.

West Feliciana Parish jail records show Euggino was booked into jail just a day earlier, on Sunday, on counts of reckless operation, expired motor vehicle identification, no insurance.

The booking information does not detail the nature of the arrest nor Euggino's condition aside from saying the Sheriff's Office was alerted to Euggino's driving.

Euggino bonded out of jail Sunday by paying an amount totaling $1,750, but there were no conditions set that would prohibit him driving.

After allegedly striking and killing Pourciau on Monday, Euggino was arrested by State Police and again booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail.

He is being held without bond. Euggino had a valid driver's license at the time of his arrest Sunday, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

Euggino is still facing negligent homicide charges for a March crash in which he's accused of improper passing causing a head-on collision.

In that crash, State Police say Euggino crossed the center line of La. Highway 10 west of La. Highway 19 shortly before 10 a.m. on March 26, colliding with a vehicle driven by Marshaun Robertson, 34, of Ethel. Robertson was pronounced dead on scene, and Euggino was booked on a count each of negligent homicide and violation of passing zones.

20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said Tuesday that Euggino's March case is ongoing, and is expected to go before a grand jury on Aug. 5.

D'Aquilla said his office has not yet received the paperwork on the most recent two traffic-related arrests as that process usually takes several weeks. But he said his office will push for conditions that prohibit Euggino from driving if he's released on bond in this latest case.

There was no evidence of impairment in the March fatal crash, D'Aquilla said, and Euggino claimed he had issues seeing the oncoming traffic because he was driving eastbound into the sun that morning.

He said Euggino told police he was in an area approaching a passing zone, but attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him roughly 50 yards too early, causing the collision with Robertson.