Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Leon Berard, 40, 6908 Gold Street, Lake Charles, first-offense DWI, driving over median, reckless operation and improper window tint.
- Margaret Engemann, 33, 4420 Mimosa Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Mary LeBlanc, 29, 25318 Clement Street, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Angel Ortega, 22, homeless, first-offense DWI, resisting an officer, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, driver's license required, license plate switched and insurance required.
- Michael Walker, 53, 58404 Court Street, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, hit & run and driver's license suspended or revoked.