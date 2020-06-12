One month after a Baton Rouge man died in a model town house fire, there are few details and no answers available surrounding the strange circumstances of his death.
The May 12 fire was ruled an arson by investigators.
Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said a man was rescued from the model town house in the 5700 block of Government Street just before 8 p.m. that night. Emergency Medical Services took him to a nearby hospital where he died the next day from injuries.
A representative at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation identified the man as 49-year-old John Kincaid Carpenter following an initial report from WAFB. Carpenter worked in fundraising for BRAF in the past.
Carpenter, the deputy director of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, was a Baton Rouge High School and LSU graduate, according to his obituary. He spent time as a reporter, an AmeriCorps member, a donor services director and policy director, among other roles.
Carpenter's family did not provide comment.
Fire officials said earlier this month they weren't sure why Carpenter was inside the model home at the time of the blaze.
Robert Combs, a BRFD spokesman, said there was forced entry into the building and investigators aren't sure exactly who started the fire. No other information was available.
The town house, used as an example for potential buyers, was supposed to be unoccupied, and the fire resulted in severe damage at a loss of $120,000.
Goodwood Crossing Corporation Director David Hebert, who owns the property, said Mid City Redevelopment Alliance was not in partnership with his company or connected to the town homes in any way.
Since an initial briefing, Hebert has received no new information from investigators. He said the home is currently being repaired.
The Mid City Redevelopment Alliance did not return multiple requests for comment over the past month.
However, the day after Carpenter's death, the organization posted a commemoration on their Facebook page.
"John was an integral part of the team who helped us tell our story," the post reads. "John gave Mid City his love and concern and he worked to ensure that this part of our city would truly be the place where everyone could enjoy a high quality of life. We will miss you."
Anyone with information that may assist investigators in this case is asked to contact Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419.